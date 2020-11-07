Hot pizzas, pasta offered to community after storm

Big Pappa's Pizza co-owner Ramee Rizk dropped off 30 pizzas and two massive pasta batches to the Springfield Lakes YMCA on Tuesday night to share with locals impacted by last weekend's storms.

THE OWNERS of a family-owned pizzeria are among those who have dug deep to do their part for those struggling in the aftermath of last weekend’s damaging storms.

Big Pappa's Pizza Camira owners Ramee and Reen Rizk lugged 30 of their largest pizzas and two enormous batches of pasta to Springfield Lakes YMCA on Tuesday night.

Mr and Mrs Rizk, who live not far from Springfield Lakes, said they were lucky their property was not damaged and they wanted to help others who weren’t so lucky.

“We’re an established business; we hit 10 years (since opening) in October,” Mr Rizk said.

“We saw this as a way to give back to the community and pay it forward to the locals who support us.

“A significant number of homes were very badly damaged from the hailstones that came down – they were the size of tennis balls.”

The YMCA, which has transformed into a post-storm community hub, has been offering amenities to households left with damaged or unliveable homes due to the supercell.

Free internet, power, phone-charging stations, computers, refreshments and access to a variety of insurance providers are a few of the perks on offer at the YMCA.

“We saw people were donating food and whatnot for the community so we said to ourselves, ‘why not?’ and I messaged the YMCA,” Mr Rizk said.

“We donated 30 family pizzas – they’re 15-inch, our biggest size – and we did a big cook up of two kinds of pasta, with about 30 servings in that and we gave them a carton of soft drink, too.”

Heading into the kitchen on his day off, Mr Rizk with his wife and staff spent hours prepping the pizzas and loading them into the ovens.

“It’s fairly easy to do and, once everything is prepped, you just got to make them and put them through the oven,” Mr Rizk.

