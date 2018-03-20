Menu
Hot nights ahead before Ipswich cools down

Helen Spelitis
by
20th Mar 2018 7:49 AM

MORE hot nights are on the way for Ipswich.

Last night only just dropped below 20C about 4.30am.

When most residents were heading to bed, it was still 25C after a hot day with a maximum of almost 33C.

If you felt uncomfortable trying to sleep be prepared for a few more nights tossing and turning.

Today will hit a top of 31C but tonight isn't expected to be much cooler than last night.

Temperatures are expected to begin falling heading into the weekend with a top of 27C expected for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will drop below 18C making for a more comfortable night's sleep.

There's also the chance of showers this weekend but Ipswich is likely to see some showers through the week too.

On Wednesday and Thursday there's a 70% chance of showers and the UV index rating is extreme, so whether it's overcast or not sunburn is a risk.

autumn bom ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times
