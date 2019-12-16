Menu
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 12:46 PM
A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

