HOT ISSUE: League under fire for finals change

Parents of Ipswich junior rugby league players, Rebecca Smith (left) and Charman Pathe, have a petition seeking a change to the finals format this season.

CONCERNED parent and junior rugby league supporter Charman Pathe just wants all kids to experience the thrill of playing finals' football on the same day.

Pathe said she represents the views of many disgruntled parents about the Rugby League Ipswich decision to split this year's junior grand final series.

She's especially disappointed that development teams who were part of last year's grand final day have been excluded from this year's changed format planned for August and September.

In a detailed letter to the QT, Pathe explains how important junior finals are and the impact denying that opportunity will have.

"Parents at our local rugby league club have recently found out by default (a Facebook post) that Ipswich Rugby League are no longer allowing the participation of a final series for teams other than 'A' grade teams,'' Pathe said.

"This means teams involved in the development division will now only play a round robin/gala event.

"Habitually, the top four teams play over two-three consecutive weekends to play for the leader position on the ladder at grand finals.

"This will no longer be allowed for our 'B' grade teams.''

Rugby League Ipswich board members Jack Rhea and David Nugent confirmed the finals' format had been changed but declined the opportunity to explain it further.

"It was approved by the board,'' said Rhea, who is chairman.

The QT understands this year's 'A' grade junior grand finals will be on the same Saturday as the senior premiership deciders at the North Ipswich Reserve.

This would feature the top two teams in 'A' grade competitions from under 12 to under 17. These teams will battle for honours before the senior sides contest their annual grand finals heading into Saturday night.

"It will be a massive day of rugby league,'' a QT source said of the new combined junior/senior finals' format.

With only one field at the North Ipswich Reserve, the decision was made to feature the premier grade junior teams as curtainraisers to the senior matches.

However, the major change causing angst is excluding the 'B' or 'Development' league teams from this main grand final centrepiece.

The top two teams in each development competition grade (under 12, under 13, under 14, under 15 and under 17) will instead play a separate "gala day'' in August.

It is believed these development teams won't play a full lead-up final series but will be recognised on their new finals' day.

During late August leading up to grand final day in September, the junior 'premier' grade teams from under-12 to under-17 will play elimination, qualifying and preliminary finals as they did last year.

The plan is to run these games in conjunction with the Ipswich competition's senior finals starting on August 25.

The decision to split the premier and development grade junior grand finals follows the formation of the Rugby League Ipswich board.

This year is the first under the new structure, which has an objective to better align senior and junior football.

It is believed the gala day was organised to give the second-tier development league "distinction'' from the premier competition.

However, parents like Pathe question the fairness of development teams having a standalone day.

"Who in the junior rugby league governing body determines the right to take away from the boys the right to have a grand final?'' Pathe asked.

"These boys have worked tirelessly to achieve an overwhelming and fantastic attitude to a sport they play wholeheartedly. They all have great skill sets and work hard to their own abilities.

"The explanation of why some players are chosen is easy enough to put forward to the boys . . . but to explain this is a gut wrenching feeling of sheer disappoint- ment. The look on their faces, and their feelings of not being good enough.''

Petition seeking decision reversal

APART from Charman Pathe's comprehensive letter, the QT has this week received calls from other parents upset about what has happened.

"Children from the age of 12 right through to 17 have just been shoved aside and won't have what they've always had,'' one upset father said.

He said the announcement was made with "no reason whatsover''.

The father said everyone paid the same fees but some children would be left out of the finals.

Pathe has started a petition hoping to get the Rugby League Ipswich's decision reversed.

"I am and know of, many families who are not happy and are willing to take them out of IRL and move on to another club outside the Ipswich region or another sport entirely,'' she said. "This is not what we would like to see for our community, let alone our children.''