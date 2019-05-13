Hot headed truckie loses his cool in fight

DAM BUSTER: A swim in a farm dam on a hot day ended with Michael Reid assaulting two brothers.

COOLING off with a swim in a farm dam one afternoon, with temperatures about 35C, has landed a trespassing truckie in hot water when he lost his cool and used his fists on the land owners.

A farmer's wife spotted Michael Reid in the dam on the Coopers Road property at Willowbank at 4pm on December 22 last year.

She said the man became hostile when told to leave.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick, told Ipswich Magistrates Court the woman contacted her husband Andrew Cooper who drove to the scene in a grey Chevrolet ute.

He stopped five metres in front of two men he saw walking along nearby Hoffman road with two dogs.

Reid, 48, was in red shorts, Andrew Cooper, saying he got hostile and tried to punch him through the open window of the ute.

He was able to deflect Reid's punches by raising his right arm but his shirt was torn.

His brother Cameron Cooper, arrived on the scene in his ute, telling police afterwards he saw an older man next to a ute apparently attacking his brother.

Cameron Cooper told Reid to "get out of it” but Reid punched him in the left side of the head.

He was punched again and his lower lip cut.

Sgt Dick said the woman when she first spoke to the men at the dam believed they'd been drinking, the older one (Reid) simply saying "it's hot”.

Reid told police they went to the dam because it was hot and they wanted to cool off.

Michael Peter Reid, 48, from Jeebropilly near Amberley pleaded guilty to two counts of assault against Andrew Cooper, 40, and his brother Cameron Cooper, 35, on December 22, 2018; and unlawfully entering farming land at Willowbank that same afternoon.

Defence lawyer Katrina Hynes said the assault offence on Andrew Cooper was an attempt (not connect).

"He (Reid) instructs he was intoxicated and made the decision to cool off in the dam,” she said.

"He was startled when the first ute arrived as it was driven at speed.

"He agrees he had no right to be on the property, no permission.

"He says he punched the second man more than once.”

Reid was a professional truck driver of B-doubles.

Magistrate David Shepherd said entering a property to swim was not the most serious example but the response by Reid's response had been violent.

He'd taken a swing at one man and when the man's brother stepped in, there was a physical exchange.

"He nearly ran me over,” Reid said.

"It wouldn't have happened at all if you had not been in there,” said Mr Shepherd.

Reid was sentenced to two months' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months. He must complete a 12 month probation order.