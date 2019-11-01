Hot field for Ipswich Gold Cup

DOGWATCH

HEATS of the Group Two Ipswich Gold Cup kick off on Saturday week.

With the event carrying Group One prizemoney for the first time of $113,000 in total, the best locally trained dogs and interstate visitors are launching their campaigns tomorrow night.

Race nine is the official Ipswich Cup prelude where prominent Queenslanders Charming Chaos (Tony Brett), Silver Stunner (Travis Elson) and Crazy Bella (Joanne Price) will tackle the likes of Northern Rivers jet He's A Rocker in what will be a strong form guide heading towards the heats.

Race five, the Mix 4/5 Grade, also carries a pair of intriguing runners starting with Bago Bluff for Darren Russell. Bago Bluff will look for back-to-back Cups after last year's triumph and another Northern Rivers dog in Smooth Act for Rob Cooke, who recently ran in the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase.

Zipping Cosmo, for Barry Kitchener, features in race seven on the card. She will look to build on her recent second in the Ipswich Futurity Final.

Some more experienced names that have chosen to bypass this weekend and head straight for the heats include Wise Misty for Craig Hazelgrove, who defeated Wade Lidell's new Queenslander Nangar Kash by three lengths in good time last Saturday night.

The Cup has attracted a Group One field for Group One prizemoney.

Patrons are set to see the best of the best with the heats on November 9 and the final on Thursday, November 14.

The Cup is being complemented by the Ipswich Sprint Final over the 431 metres.

If the top class racing on the track isn't enough to get you excited, the club has organised a smorgasbord of activities to keep the young and old entertained.

For the adults, there will be raffles with I Pad's and meat trays on offer as well as punters' club activities, plenty of tote facilities and a the bar and restaurant catering throughout the night.

The club is placing a huge emphasis on getting kids involved in greyhound racing with all under 18s gaining free entry.

While parents are watching the races, face painting, a comedian, a jumping castle and roaming magician will make the big night on November 14 one the whole family can enjoy.

Ipswich stayer flies south

A LITTLE over a month ago, Greenmount trainer Justin Bowe gave Slick Raven her first start over 630 metres in the 0-3 win restricted event.

Up until that point Slick Raven had the modest record of one win from 14 starts but proceeded to romp home by 13.75 lengths.

The trainer took full advantage of the restricted races which were born from Racing Queensland's Summer Stayers Circuit posting three consecutive wins over the trip culminating in a 36.95 run becoming just the third greyhound to break the 37 second mark at the track and trip.

Bowe's Ipswich success catapulted him and his star stayer to the Mix 4/5 710 metre event at Albion Park last Thursday night.

On paper it was a huge class jump by Slick Raven's Ipswich form shone through in a four and a quarter length victory, with her next assignment a Fifth Grade series over the 720 metres at Wentworth Park.

Bowe said without the restricted races on offer there was no chance the young stayer could have fulfilled her potential at not even two-years-old.

Top Gun coup for Cup winner

IT'S been a big week for trainer Jeff Crawford with stayer Radar Gunn named as one of the eight selections for the Group One Top Gun Stayers at the Meadows on November 9.

The young stayer is another graduate of Ipswich distance races, winning her heat of the Col Harris Gold Sovereign, before falling one length short of Bago Bluff in the final.

She then went on to lap up the 732 metres in the Breast Cancer Cup on August 31. That was a runaway eight-length win over the sparingly used trip.

The win led to multiple free for all Albion Park victories over the 710 metres and a Sydney Cup campaign.

The Queenslander is now considered one of the best eight stayers in Australia.

Crawford enjoyed more success at the track winning the Past Members Trophy over the 630 metres with One El upsetting the highly fancied Infrared Lad in a bold front running performance.

One El lines up again in race six on Saturday night again over the 630 metres this time jumping from box seven.

The bitch appears to be a hot favourite with two appearances for two wins at the trip.

However, Crawford said box seven may throw a spanner in the works if she can't take up her trademark forward approach.