Hot days to melt morning ice

WHILE the frosty mornings look set to continue into the next week, the arrival of northerly winds looks likely to push daytime temperatures toward the 30-degree mark in Ipswich.

The current Bureau of Meteorology forecast is showing maximums in the mid-20s up until next Wednesday, when the wind will change direction and bring hot dry from the north-west.

This could result in daytime maximum temperatures reaching 29C on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday.

With those north-westerlies blowing in at more than 15 knots on Thursday, there's a chance the fire danger could also be increased.

The news isn't good if you don't like cold starts. Overnight temperatures are not likely to get above 5C for the next week, despite the hotter days.

Frosts are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.