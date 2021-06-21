Hot competition for goals keeps Hancocks firing ahead

Hancocks' goal-scoring Smith brothers Ryan (left) and Nathan enjoy a healthy rivalry on the field. Picture: David Lems

EVEN during the winter chill, Hancocks sharpshooter Nathan Smith has plenty of motivation to keep running hot.

He is enjoying a goalscoring competition with brother Ryan and another Hancocks striking ace Jackson Willie.

Nathan, 24, achieved another four-goal haul in Sunday night's polished 9-3 win over Wests in the Ipswich A-Grade hockey competition.

"It's my second or third (four-goal haul of the season),'' Nathan said.

"I had one last week but they decided to give someone else one of my goals (leaving him with a hat-trick on the scoresheet).''

With Ryan and Jackson both netting a double in Hancocks' latest domination, Nathan conceded he had to remain sharp to keep ahead of his teammates.

"Definitely Jackson. He's come back on a hot streak,'' Nathan said.

"A few hat-tricks and stuff so I better make sure I put them away.''

Nathan said Ryan also featured prominently in the goalscoring tally that helped Hancocks win the recent mid-season final 5-1 over grand final rivals Norths.

"He's definitely playing well too,'' Nathan said.

Having a year off during the 2020 Covid concerns, Nathan has returned this season in razor-sharp form.

"I'm definitely not as rusty as I thought I would have been,'' he said. "It's good.''

New dad refreshed

Hancocks striker Nathan Smith scored four goals in his team’s latest 9-3 victory over Wests. Picture: David Lems

On Sunday night, Nathan scored Hancocks' first, third, sixth and eighth goals with a mixture of precision striking and skilful zigzagging close to the net.

Ryan scored his team's second and ninth goals with Jackson making a valuable contribution with the fourth and seventh goals.

Joe Butta joined the goal fest in the third quarter with a well-angled shot.

But while he scored some brilliant goals against Wests, Nathan praised his teammates for their efforts.

"As long as we are playing good as a team and I'm putting them away, that's all I really care about,'' he said.

"I'm not fussed about goals to be honest.

"It's more about us winning.

"We are actually playing really, really well.''

The skilful striker said the recent mid-season final success over Norths showed Hancocks are on track for another strong grand final defence.

Consistent threat for title

Nathan was confident Hancocks could maintain their consistency despite playing the same teams regularly with no Combined Competition with Toowoomba this year.

"As long as we just play together as a team, that's always been our focus,'' the former captain said.

"We've never really focused too much on scoring. It's just playing well.

"If we play well, we know we are going to score.

"And it all starts at the back.''

He praised the team's defence anchored by goalkeeper Reid Jackwitz and organised by captain Sam Morgan.

New players like "smart'' Jarrod Carseldine are combining well with established Hancocks regulars like Hayden Michel and Kai Douglas.

"We just need to keep doing what we are doing,'' Nathan said.

"Focus on training and we are getting good numbers at training.

"If we play well, it's going to be hard to beat us.''

The Hancocks A Grade side at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: David Lems

State of play

Ipswich Hockey Association

Men's and boys results June 19-20

A Grade: Easts 5 (Declan Rankin 2, Tim Woodford 2, Jesse Hoyland) d Norths 3 (Blake Douglas, Aidan Buckley, Dean Jeffrey); Hancock Brothers 9 (Nathan Smith 4, Ryan Smith 2, Jackson Willie 2, Joe Butta) d Wests 3 (Trent Davison, Matthew Westphal, Andrew Horrocks).

J1 Grade: Norths 2 (A Sparks, K Hill) d Easts 1 (N Morris).

J2 Grade: Norths 7 (K Hill 4, F Bauer, M Di Rosa, J Wilson) d Hancock Brothers 3 (A Noga, F Evans, T Laurent); Easts Black 3 (N Morris 3) d Easts Gold 1 (K Tange).

Women's and girls results June 19-20

Reserve Grade: Hancock Brothers 3 d Bellbowrie 0 (forfeit); Norths 3 (C Hinze, D Wenzel-Stephan, C McDowell) d Swifts 1 (A Blore); Easts 0 drew Wests 0.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie Green 1 (G Richardson) drew Bellbowrie Gold 1 (T McCulloch); Hancock Brothers 1 (G Lowe) d Easts 0; Veterans 7 (S Francis 4, J Peters 3) d Norths 2 (K Jeffery, L O'Connor).

A2 Grade: Veterans 1 (G Martins) drew Swifts 1 (C Fourie); Thistles 5 (K Dutney 3, C Hannah, L Steele) d Wests 2 (T Butler, M Doyle); Hancock Brothers 1 (K Daddow) d Bellbowrie 0.

C Grade: Swifts 7 (S Baldwin 2, A Pascoe 2, A Harris, T-K Jones, A Parkin) d Thistles/Hancocks 0; Northern Strikers 3 d Thistles/Hancocks 0 (forfeit).

D Grade: Wests 9 (S Long 4, G Winterford 2, R Wilson, L Payne, H Winget) d Swifts 0.

E Grade: Easts 0 drew Swifts 0; Norths 9 (R Jones 4, K Parlett 3, K Buttery 2) d Hancock Brothers 0; Thistles 3 (I Nissen, J White, E White) d Wests 0.