Hot Ash on fire in Brothers victory

CRUNCH TIME: A Goodna player proves hard to stop in Saturday's under-20 Rugby League Ipswich qualifying final at the North Ipswich Reserve. However, Brothers took control to seal a 50-10 victory and direct passage to the grand final on September 15. Rob Williams

A CHRIS Ash-inspired Brothers mowed down Goodna in the second half before icing an emphatic 24-14 major semi-final triumph to take the direct route to the Ipswich grand final.

The spirit and comradeship with which the Raceview rugby league club plays has long been its greatest asset.

It was on show again.

Staring down the barrel of an 8-0 deficit at the break after Goodna had controlled the first half, the Brethren banded together as the competition's premier playmaker set up four tries to spearhead the comeback.

The occasional Ipswich Jet kicked the Eagles to death.

He delivered three tries for his outside men off the boot. The last of which sealed the victory in the dying minutes when Wes Conlon planted it down sending supporters into raptures.

Ash had earlier handed his team an 18-14 lead when a neat show and go had him slicing through and sending super-sub Isaac Creedy in under the posts.

With 10 minutes on the clock Brothers repelled Goodna for several sets during a crucial period.

Repeated errors meant Goodna came up empty handed allowing Brothers to march up the field and clinch the grand final berth.

Elated Brothers president Luke Smith said it had been about six years since the club powerhouse had progressed straight to the grand final and players were looking forward to having the week off to freshen up and heal injuries.

He said the A-Grade side had not been in the best form of late and the performance was encouraging.

"It was a bit more like the Brothers of old,” he said. "Staying in the grind and as the game wore on our fitness came into it and we just got better and better.

"The words echoed from Jase (Connors) at half-time were that they had scored one try off a defensive misread and that was it.

"Keep backing our defence and we'll get a roll on after we cross the line.”

Smith acknowledged the defensive grit shown by his clubmen when the game was on the line. He said that was where big games were won and lost.

"You just need to keep turning up,” he said. "Trusting the guy on your inside and outside, and if you keep turning up the tide will turn, and that's what happened.”

Smith said Ash had a hand in everything.

"That's what you expect from a guy who has played Queensland Cup,” he said.

"He definitely stood up and did his job.”

Smith also praised winger Maka Faingaa and centre Shane Picker for their work rate and committed carries.

He said Faingaa was nothing short of inspirational when he went down injured after retrieving a ball in the in-goal and conceding a drop out, only to make an 80m scoot when Brothers next had the ball.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk said Brothers took their opportunities and his team failed to capitalise on good field position.

He said the loss of star fullback Ono So'oialo pre-match had been costly, and half-time was the Eagles' worst enemy as they left all of their energy in the sheds.

"We went into our shell and stopped playing footy. 8-0 was never going to get us over the line,” Kirk said.

"As poor as we played, we had no shortage of opportunities but were outclassed in the end.

"Take nothing away from Brothers. They were great.

"Should we get a second crack at them there is no belief lost.”

Kirk said his team kicked the ball dead five times and squandered at least one clear chance, with Wes Conlon defusing a two-on-one and making a brilliant try-saving tackle.

He said the fact three of Brothers' tries came from kicks was a positive sign for his middle defence but equally alarming for his edge defenders.

He said some of his players were underdone and taking the long road to the finals would benefit them.

"You can't simulate game time,” he said.

The Eagles will prepare to face Swifts to keep their premiership campaign alive.

"Both Swifts and Redbank play a similar, intimidating forward style,” Kirk said. "It will be really physical. "Any of the top four teams can win.”

It will be business as usual over the next two weeks as Brothers turns its attentions to the decider. Robert Kennedy sustained a minor wrist injury but is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Goodna's grand slam attempt has been well and truly thrown into doubt with Brothers' under-20 side recording a 50-10 win and the club's Reserve Grade team losing by just two points 18-16.

"The club as a whole we are happy,” Smith said. "They have been talking about the grand slam a bit but we are just worried about ourselves.”

State of play

A-Grade major semi-final: Brothers 24 (Mike Saili 2, Wes Conlon, Isaac Creedy tries; Wes Conlon 4 goals) def Goodna 14 (scorers unavailable).

Goodna to play Swifts in next weekend's preliminary final.