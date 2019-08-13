Tourism industry rallies for Chillean stab victim

A CHILEAN backpacker stabbed in a Cairns hostel is set to return home later this week, but will get the chance to experience some of the region's highlights before she leaves.

Constanza 'Kuki' Escudero, 26, has been released from Cairns Hospital and is continuing to recover after receiving a shocking 8cm stab wound to her neck last Monday.

Police have alleged she was attacked by a live-in cleaner in the kitchen at the Parramatta Park backpackers hostel she was staying at.

A 36-year-old Northern Territory man, Raynard Moodoonuthi, was charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody.

The Cairns community has rallied around Ms Escudero.

A Tourism Tropical North Queensland spokeswoman said an itinerary had been prepared for her and father Hugo so they can enjoy the region before she returns to Chile.

TTNQ chief executive Pip Close said a senior staff member had already spoken with Constanza to wish her a very speedy recovery.

"The Tropical North Queensland tourism industry is known for its generosity and I thank those operators who have been quick to offer tours, accommodation and meals to a deserving young traveller," she said.

"We will give Constanza happy memories of our dual World Heritage areas, the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics rainforest, and a taste of the welcoming tropical hospitality our community is known for."

A GoFundMe page launched by Cairns businessman Martin Anton had reached almost $2000 late yesterday.

"Wishing you a full recovery and a happy life. Hope you get to make new memories in Cairns before you leave," said donor Sonia Baguley.

Donate at gofundme.com/cairns-support-fund-for-chilean-stab-victim

City's gifts

■ Great Barrier Reef scenic helicopter flight from Experience Co

■ Hartley's Crocodile Adventures entry and cuddle a koala photo

■ Kuranda Koala Gardens entry

■ Birdworld Kuranda entry

■ Trip on Skyrail Rainforest Cableway

■ Dinner at Laguna Tapas and Wine

■ GoFundMe totals almost $2000