Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

A NEW age philosophical group and Tweed residents are at war over plans to build a major conference centre on a quiet stretch of road.

Disgruntled homeowners on Crooks Valley Road, outside Murwillumbah, say a hostel and hall for 360 people will increase traffic and noise and destroy "our little valley" and "wider environment".

However, the boss of the Heart of Love Foundation (HOLF) says they are not building it to hold "raves". "We don't drink, don't smoke, don't take drugs."

The feud has escalated to a point where signs disputing the project have been defaced. It's not suggested HOLF had anything to do with defacing the signs.

Artist impressions of the proposed Hearts of Love Foundation compound in Tweed. Picture: Tweed Shire Council

More than 70 residents met at the weekend to oppose the proposal as part of the newly formed Crystal Creek Action Group.

The $1.75 million proposal submitted to the Tweed Shire Council includes a hall for 360 people and a hostel-type set-up of 20 beds for both men and women.

In addition to regular courses, the site will be used for a twice-annual national conference, with all visitors staying in local accommodation and transported to and from the site.

The hall, which will be surrounded by a dam filled with rainwater, will have a "contemporary building design" while "maintaining a rural feel".

Artist impressions of the proposed Hearts of Love Foundation compound in Tweed. Picture: Tweed Shire Council

HOLF is a registered charity which provides free medical services and supplies food baskets to schools and homeless in the area. The philosophies of the secular group are based on the teachings of Indian guru Sathya Sai Baba.

Records show the group received $142,901 in donations last year and listed a total of $1.3 million in assets.

Crystal Creek Action Group leader Susi Thomas, whose house neighbours the HOLF property, claimed its previous festivals were disastrous for the community.

"When they last held festivals here there were 300-plus people, cars were parked all over our property," she said.

Ms Thomas claimed the group approached her two months ago seeking permission to widen the carriageway as part of plans for a four-person farm stay.

BEFORE: Sign against the proposed development on the Crystal Creek Property.

"I feel duped now, totally done over. We would have said no to that if we knew it was going to lead to this enormous development.

"If this happens they will destroy not just our little valley but the wider environment.

"These people may have good intentions but they have got it in a really bad spot."

Ms Thomas said a sign out the front of her property opposing the development was defaced.

"It is very vicious. We are just sick about this and will fight it."

HOLF director Gary Seaton said the not-for profit group had owned the property for four years.

He said there would be a slight increase in traffic, but felt concerns about regular traffic were an "exaggeration".

Artist impressions of the proposed Hearts of Love Foundation compound in Tweed. Picture: Tweed Shire Council

"We don't intend to hold festivals," he said. "Once a year we will hold a conference to invite all the volunteers across the country and celebrate their efforts. I think it is a typical reaction to anything new, people fear the worst.

"We aren't holding raves, we don't drink, don't smoke, don't take drugs. The committee is very open to meet with any residents who have concerns."

Tweed Deputy Mayor Cr Chris Cherry said planning department staff would closely assess the project.

"The Heart of Love Foundation, as I understand it, had a temporary event last year and are now formalising things.

"We have some experience of the potential traffic and noise impacts and our staff will look closely at how this was managed and what could be done better in the future.

"We have a public submission period when people can have their say and I am sure our staff will take into consideration any of the amenity impacts which arise."