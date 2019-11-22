Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
Breaking

Hostages held in terrifying pokie room heist

Ashley Carter
22nd Nov 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for three men who held pub patrons hostage early this morning armed with sawn-off weapons before fleeing the scene.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said about 4.50am, three men entered the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St.

Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied
Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied

All three men wore masks and were armed with sawn-off firearms, Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Two of the offenders held a group of patrons hostage in the pokies room while the third demanded a sum of money from a female employee.

The woman handed over the money and the three men fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men is urged to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

armed robbery cbx hotel editors picks gun crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eco-conscious candidate announces for Division 2

        premium_icon Eco-conscious candidate announces for Division 2

        News Transparency, waste and development and planning were at the top of his list.

        Spell in jail after cops look up drugs in fake dictionary

        premium_icon Spell in jail after cops look up drugs in fake dictionary

        News No words! Police find drugs in Eric Daniel Neesom's ‘dictionary’.

        School zone speed limit changes for two busy roads

        premium_icon School zone speed limit changes for two busy roads

        News The council will drop the speed limits around two busy Ipswich schools on main...

        34yo man charged with attempted kidnapping of 16yo boy

        premium_icon 34yo man charged with attempted kidnapping of 16yo boy

        Crime POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights...