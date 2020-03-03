Menu
A TV host has slammed School of Rock star Jack Black in a fiery, expletive-filled tirade, claiming he has been “horrible” every time he’s interviewed him.
Movies

Host slams ‘arrogant’ star in vicious blast

by Andy Halls
3rd Mar 2020 7:30 PM

A game show host in the UK who previously worked as an entertainment reporter has called Hollywood star Jack Black a "pig-faced c**k".

Vernon Kay, 45, said the School of Rock star acted like an "absolute d**k" every time he interviewed him on British television network Channel 4.

Kay, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, said: "I don't know whether he'd had a hangover or whether it was because I was either the first or last interview of the day, but he was horrible.

"He was an absolute d**k, an a******e."

Kay said Black, 50, was promoting his movies while Kay was a "nervous" youngster working for the network at the time.

He went on: "When you're so rude, arrogant, and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who's so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you're so arrogant to dismiss that, it's just not on".

He continued: "He was just a c**k. I interviewed him three or four times for various films.

"I interviewed him for Gulliver's Travels, for School of Rock, for Shallow Hal and a couple of others and he was just the same every time."

Kay, who hosts Family Fortunes in the UK, added: "I hope he reads it, and let this be a lesson to Jack Black."

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

entertainment jack black vernon kay

