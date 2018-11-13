Host a Girls' Night In to raise money to fight cancer

The Cancer Council is urging the community to host a Girls' Night In to help raise funds for cancer research.

FORGET going to the clubs or out to dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Invite the girls over for a fun night at home and help raise money to help an organisation which could one day help your mother, sister, daughter, niece, aunt or friend.

During October hundreds of women across the state joined together to host a Girls' Night In to help raise vital awareness and funds for Cancer Council Queensland's work in breast and gynaecological cancers.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said there was still time to get involved and encouraged local women to register to host an event now!

"In the greater Brisbane region, sadly there are around 1345 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and about 460 women diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer each year," Ms McMillan said.

"Campaigns like Girls' Night In allow Cancer Council Queensland to work across every aspect of women's cancers and be here to offer support for these women when they need it most.

"Make a pledge today to get your friends together, plan a fun night in and donate what you would have normally spent on a night out to our work."

Women can continue to host a Girls' Night In right through until the end of November, with events providing the perfect opportunity for women to think about their health.

"It's important to remember that a third of cancer cases can be prevented by making healthy lifestyle choices," Ms McMillan said.

"Getting together with the girls and opening up conversations about reducing cancer risk and the importance of participating in national cancer screening programs is a great way to spread awareness and perhaps change someone's life."

Ms McMillan thanked the many Brisbane locals who had already showed their support.

"We have had 303 generous people register for this campaign in the greater Brisbane area, with everything from small events that involve a few friends at someone's house through to large scale events being held," she said.

"Breast and gynaecological cancers unfortunately touch everyone's life in one form or another - either directly or through loved ones - and through hosting or attending a Girls' Night In, you have provided vital hope for those affected."

Register your Girls' Night In event for a free host kit and find more information at girlsnightin.com.au.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.