Hospital's first trainee makes transition to nurse

JESS Suffolk was just 15 when she got her first look at the inner workings of a health service.

Unsure of what career path she wanted to follow the then Year 11 student at Bundamba State Secondary College spotted an ad in her school newsletter for school-based traineeship placements at West Moreton Health.

"I didn't really expect much from it but I decided to put my name down,” Jess said.

"It was a gamble that paid off.”

Jess, now 20, has just started her first full-time position as a Registered Nurse (RN) in Ipswich Hospital's surgical ward after graduating with a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Southern Queensland.

She was among the first of 47 school-based trainees who have signed on since West Moreton Health launched its Health Pathways Alliance to encourage young people to pursue career opportunities in healthcare.

"I came to the hospital every Tuesday for a year, while I was still at school, and worked in the Acute Care of the Elderly and Rehabilitation and Stroke Services, shadowing other RNs and AINs (Assistant in Nursing). On the holidays I would go to TAFE and by halfway through Year 12 I had my Certificate III in Aged Care.''

Jess said the experience cemented her ambition to work in nursing, and after finishing Year 12 she successfully secured a part-time job as an AIN at Ipswich Hospital while she pursued further studies at university.

In January she became the first graduate of West Moreton Health's School Based Traineeship and Mentoring Program to return to Ipswich Hospital as a fully qualified nurse.

"I think I'm pretty lucky to be in the position I am at 20,'' Jess said.

"It just felt right to work in health. As a trainee, and then as an AIN, I got to experience what it was like working within a busy hospital and also observing the types of roles that RNs had.

"I'm so grateful to have had that experience because I feel like it would have been very overwhelming to step onto a ward for the first time as a graduated RN.

"I was once quite shy and didn't know how to speak to patients but because of my experience I'm starting as an RN with confidence - you need to be compassionate and try to see things from a patient's perspective.”

Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman welcomed Jess to the West Moreton family.

"It is inspiring to see Jess start her journey in healthcare with us a curious teenager, to pursue extra training and studies, and then continue her career with us this year as a qualified nurse,'' Dr Freeman said.

"She is passionate about her job caring for patients and we are so proud she has chosen to work at West Moreton Health.''

Dr Freeman said the School Based Traineeship and Mentoring Program was established in 2013 to attract young people to meaningful career opportunities available in healthcare.

Jess encouraged other high school students to consider the health service's trainee program.

"Even if you're not going into nursing it is a great idea to get familiar with the hospital setting. I think having that opportunity to learn the basics and understand a busy health setting is really useful to a profession anywhere in health.''

About West Moreton Health's School Based Traineeship and Mentoring Program:

2013-14: First intake of eight school based trainees completed a Certificate III in Aged Care

2015-16: 17 school based trainees completed a Certificate III in Aged Care

2016-17: Ten school based trainees completed a Certificate III in Health Services Assistant; one completed a Certificate III in Business Administration; and one completed a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations

2017-18: Ten school based trainees are currently completing a dual Certificate III in Health Services Assistants/Certificate III in Allied Health Assistants

For more information about the program visit WM-HealthAlliance@health.qld.gov.au