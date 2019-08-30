Hospital's $100M plan includes new mental health facilities

An aerial view showing where the new facility will be built, on the southern side of Chelmsford Ave, with a walkway to the hospital.

TWO MAJOR projects designed to prepare Ipswich Hospital for the rapid population boom to come will start as early as this month.

The projects, which include the installation of a $5.7 million MRI machine and the construction of a mental health facility, are the key to the State Government's $124.5 million promise to deal with Ipswich's rapid population growth.

West Moreton Health Board chairman Michael Willis said the MRI machine would be installed at Ipswich Hospital within a month, with plans to have it operating by November.

An artist's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital mental health ward, to be built by 2022. (Inset) Hospital chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman. Andrew Korner

The $91 million mental health facility is in the design phase, with construction to start in 2020.

"West Moreton's population will double over the next 15 years," Mr Willis said. "These investments help ensure that the community has the health infrastructure it needs to keep up with that growth.

"The mental health facility plan includes an innovative bridge linking it directly to the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department to ensure the safety of consumers, staff and the wider community.

The bridge will be relocatable, which will give designers of a future Ipswich Hospital more flexibility when it comes to continuing to link across Chelmsford Avenue to the mental health facility."

West Moreton Health is hoping the mental health facility will be complete by 2022.

Mr Willis said the two projects had been subject to rigorous detailed planning with input from clinicians and consumers.

The new MRI machine is one of the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, designed to be patient-friendly as well as providing the most current imaging available.

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said the two projects were part of West Moreton Health's Master Plan.

"Our 15-year master plan, which is subject to government approval at each stage, addresses a predicted doubling in population by 2036," Dr Freeman said.

"These projects are the first major step in response to that challenge.

"They are also a chance to give the West Moreton community what it deserves - technologies and facilities that are world's best, but refined by staff and community members to make sure they are right for West Moreton.

"The MRI machine will be operational by November and will mean that every week, about 50 people will no longer have to leave Ipswich Hospital to get their images.

"The new MRI machine produces its images via a blanket wrapped around the patient, meaning the chamber in which the patient lies is much larger, more comfortable and less likely to cause patients anxiety.

"The machine also includes sensible design features that put the patient first.

"For example, most MRI machines need the patient to be rolled into the machine head-first. With the machine soon to be in place at Ipswich Hospital, the patient can go in feet-first.

"That means a patient whose foot needs imaging, for example, does not need go to into the whole MRI chamber."

Dr Freeman said today's announcement also signalled the start of consultation with residents near the new mental health facility.

"This week West Moreton Health will start a process that will seek feedback from the community before finalising the project.

"These are exciting announcements for the West Moreton community - both residents today and those who will benefit in years to come," Dr Freeman said.

"Both the MRI machine and the mental health facility are about giving West Moreton residents the care they deserve right here in their community.

"We want to work with the community during the design and building of the new facility, particularly residents who will be directly affected during construction."

"Community members can have their say by emailing publicnotification@hpw.qld.gov.au

"We will continue to work with the community to make sure your voice is heard during the design and construction process."