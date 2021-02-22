Hospitality hub, brewery planned for new stadium

Masterplan developers Springfield City Group is looking to partner with an investor to transform almost 10 acres of land into a hospitality hub near the new Brisbane Lions AFL stadium.

AS WORK continues on the multimillion-dollar Brisbane Lions AFL stadium at Springfield, an opportunity has arisen for investors eager to spearhead surrounding development.

Masterplan developers Springfield City Group are looking to partner with an investor to transform almost 10 acres of land into a hospitality hub.

The space is on the doorstep of the new stadium, near the Orion Shopping Centre and Springfield Central Train Station.

JLL Real estate agent Tom Gleeson told the Queensland Times the developer was looking to develop a hospitality precinct to complement the stadium.

The plan proposes that the future hub will include a community club, a brewery, a market place and hotel.

“They want a microbrewery or a larger stand-alone food and beverage (establishment) - a marketplace,” Mr Gleeson said.

“In the longer term, (they want) hotel accommodation in there as well.”

Mr Gleeson said the developer was interested in retaining partial ownership of the precinct.

“Our ideal scenario is to have a development partner who can deliver the proposed plan better,” Mr Gleeson said.

“Springfield City Group would use their land ownership as their equity into the deal and someone else brings their expertise or their capital.”

He said the opportunity was flexible and the seller would not rule anything out, provided the precinct itself was “underpinned by hospitality”.

“The structures are really flexible so it depends on what is built and how much exposure each group wants,” he said.

“Springfield City Group believes in the site and the preference is to retain a portion of ownership of the development.

“You’re sharing the risk but you’re also sharing the reward.”

