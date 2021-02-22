Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Masterplan developers Springfield City Group is looking to partner with an investor to transform almost 10 acres of land into a hospitality hub near the new Brisbane Lions AFL stadium.
Masterplan developers Springfield City Group is looking to partner with an investor to transform almost 10 acres of land into a hospitality hub near the new Brisbane Lions AFL stadium.
Property

Hospitality hub, brewery planned for new stadium

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS WORK continues on the multimillion-dollar Brisbane Lions AFL stadium at Springfield, an opportunity has arisen for investors eager to spearhead surrounding development.

Masterplan developers Springfield City Group are looking to partner with an investor to transform almost 10 acres of land into a hospitality hub.

The space is on the doorstep of the new stadium, near the Orion Shopping Centre and Springfield Central Train Station.

The space is on the doorstep of the new stadium, near the Orion Shopping Centre and Springfield Central Train Station.
The space is on the doorstep of the new stadium, near the Orion Shopping Centre and Springfield Central Train Station.

JLL Real estate agent Tom Gleeson told the Queensland Times the developer was looking to develop a hospitality precinct to complement the stadium.

The plan proposes that the future hub will include a community club, a brewery, a market place and hotel.

READ MORE: Hundreds of jobs to be created by stadium build, operation

“They want a microbrewery or a larger stand-alone food and beverage (establishment) - a marketplace,” Mr Gleeson said.

“In the longer term, (they want) hotel accommodation in there as well.”

Mr Gleeson said the developer was interested in retaining partial ownership of the precinct.

The plan proposes the future hub include a community club, a brewery, a market place and hotel.
The plan proposes the future hub include a community club, a brewery, a market place and hotel.

“Our ideal scenario is to have a development partner who can deliver the proposed plan better,” Mr Gleeson said.

“Springfield City Group would use their land ownership as their equity into the deal and someone else brings their expertise or their capital.”

READ MORE: Springfield stadium ‘amazing’ for Lions players, fans

He said the opportunity was flexible and the seller would not rule anything out, provided the precinct itself was “underpinned by hospitality”.

“The structures are really flexible so it depends on what is built and how much exposure each group wants,” he said.

“Springfield City Group believes in the site and the preference is to retain a portion of ownership of the development.

“You’re sharing the risk but you’re also sharing the reward.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.

springfield city group springfield development springfield stadium
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    The day it rained fish

    The day it rained fish
    • 22nd Feb 2021 1:15 PM
    Social media's worrying trends

    Social media's worrying trends
    • 22nd Feb 2021 12:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        Premium Content Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        News An Ipswich tattoo artist who was forced to close her business last year due to a huge insurance bill has found success with a new venture on four wheels

        Ipswich’s Indigenous All-Stars stacked with speed, skill

        Premium Content Ipswich’s Indigenous All-Stars stacked with speed, skill

        Rugby League Former Jets, NRL star and tenacious club players named in squads for gala day...

        Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        News The 30-year-old suffered serious head and eye injuries in the accident

        Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        Premium Content Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        News A woman with a worsening criminal history has been locked up for longer after...