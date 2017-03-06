Hospital ward stripped as mould removal begins

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Infectious Diseases expert Rashmi Dixit and Ipswich Hospital Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU.

WORK is well under way to remove a mould infestation that has forced the closure of Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.

The last of the ICU's patients was relocated late last week and contractors have already dismantled a section of the ward.

A hospital spokesman says the reconstruction will take about one week and the plan was to reopen the ICU next Monday.

The air-conditioning system was blamed for an outbreak of mould at the hospital that was first noticed two years ago.

Attempts to clean the mould only provided temporary relief, leading to a more thorough inspection of the ICU in search of the source of the issue.

Two patients had to be relocated from the ICU before the work could begin.