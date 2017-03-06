Hospital ward stripped as mould removal begins

WORK is well under way to remove a mould infestation that has forced the closure of Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.
The last of the ICU's patients was relocated late last week and contractors have already dismantled a section of the ward.
A hospital spokesman says the reconstruction will take about one week and the plan was to reopen the ICU next Monday.
The air-conditioning system was blamed for an outbreak of mould at the hospital that was first noticed two years ago.
Attempts to clean the mould only provided temporary relief, leading to a more thorough inspection of the ICU in search of the source of the issue.
Two patients had to be relocated from the ICU before the work could begin.