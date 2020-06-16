Hospital staff strike over wage freeze dispute

DESPITE reports of the Australian Workers’ Union declaring victory in the ongoing dispute with the State Government over a wage freeze for public servants, some Ipswich Hospital staff took part in a strike this morning to drive the point home.

The Courier-Mail reported wage increases for some health workers have been deferred until early 2022 however staff will receive their 2019 pay rise with backpay.

AWU members include hospital orderlies and cleaners.

It’s understood legislation will be rushed through Parliament this week enshrining the pay freeze.