Hospital staff step up to help people with cerebral palsy

THEIR feet might be getting a little weary but staff members at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital know they are taking the steps because others can't.

They are involved in the national Steptember challenge to raise money for vital equipment, therapy and services for people living with cerebral palsy by walking 10,000 steps a day.

St Andrew's staff have raised more than $5000 so far and the 36 taking part, made up of four-person teams, want to take that total as high as possible by the end of the month.

Surgical services nurse unit manager Liz Fearon has 28 members of her team involved.

"(The challenge) is about recognising the people with cerebral palsy in the community and raise money to better their lives," she said.

"There's no cure for cerebral palsy. The equipment they require is costly and they grow out of it."

A few of those involved checked in to Ipswich Special School to pay a visit to students.

"It's highlighted the need," Mrs Fearon said.

"Some of these children they can't walk those steps."

The visit emphasised how important the month-long exercise was and why they were putting in the hard yards to raise vital dollars.

Mrs Fearon said the past few weeks have also been important for team building.

"I'm a bit naughty too because sometimes if the teams are ahead of me I'll put them close to all the utilities so I have to walk further," she laughed.

"There's a lot of team-building and a bit of rivalry which is a bit of fun. We're really committed to this."

Principal Bruce Grigg said the school had 35 students in wheelchairs, with most of them having either cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy.

"It can be very expensive," he said.

"If parents are able to find the right connections through NDIS, it makes it a lot easier. In the past it was a lot more difficult.

"It's always going to have an impact financially on our parents because they have to do so much more than just provide a piece of equipment. There's a lot of things that happen around that like having people who can train them to use the equipment, people who can push them in addition to managing their other family members."

"There's a whole variety of services that go along with it. It's not just about the equipment."

Head to Stepember.org.au or contact St Andrew's to contribute to the cause.