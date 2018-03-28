Hospital says thank you after receiving life-saving machines

TOP RATE: Patient Noah Harper has a close look at one of three new pulse oximeters donated to the Ipswich Hospital from the Humpty Dumpty Foundation

WHEN Noah Harper has severe asthma attacks, he is rushed to the Ipswich Hospital where he can sometimes stay for days at a time.

Asthma causes him to lose his breath, which in turn causes his oxygen levels to drop dramatically, which is very frightening for his mum Ellen.

"Noah has had asthma since he was six months old, and when he comes to the hospital, he could be here for four or five days at a time," she said.

With the help of some new equipment at the hospital, nurses can now keep a closer eye on Noah's oxygen levels to make sure he gets the care he needs so he can go home quicker.

The Ipswich Hospital have recently received three Radical-7 Pulse Oximeters valued at $4,400 each for their children's ward. The donation came following a gala ball hosted by the Humpty Dumpty Foundation in Sydney.

By shining a light through the child's finger or toe, the Radical-7 Pulse Oximeter measures the amount of oxygen in the patient's capillaries. This ensures correct and safe oxygen delivery during highly critical times in an effort to prevent damage to organs such as the brain, eyes and lungs.

Women, Child and Family Nursing director Lyn Barrett said West Moreton Health was grateful for the generous donation.

"These small but costly monitors will be of huge value in the Children's Sunshine Ward at Ipswich Hospital and we would like to thank the Humpty Dumpty Foundation for their timely donation," Ms Barrett said.

"The monitors are used to assess a child's oxygen levels and heart rate and help clinical staff make accurate observations about a child's health status."

Ms Barratt said it was timely to receive the three new monitors ahead of the approaching winter season, when respiratory problems were normally exacerbated and demand for the oximeters would increase.

"A large number of children that receive care in the Children's Sunshine Ward suffer asthma and respiratory problems so this equipment is a vital tool to provide the best level of care for West Moreton children."