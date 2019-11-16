Hospital romance blossoms into 60 years of marriage

Cyril and Helen Wheeler are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

WHAT started as a workplace romance blossomed into decades of happy marriage for Helen and Cyril Wheeler, who are about to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The pair first met at Ipswich Hospital in 1958 when Helen was only 19 and Cyril was 21.

Helen had told a colleague that she would marry the next eligible young man who started work at the Hospital.

Sure enough, that turned out to be a young Radiographer named Cyril.

“She was always nice and I considered her to be nice looking and well mannered. I never had any arguments with her when doing the job and we saw eye-to-eye and that was half the attraction,” Cyril said.

“I had to pluck up a bit of courage to ask her for a date and I thought “oh, she’s going to reject me I suppose.”

“I asked the question, ‘Do you want to come out to the pictures tonight?’”

The answer was yes and the pair shared their first date at the old Wintergarden pictures to see And God Created Woman.

“Maybe we can say it was love at first sight,” Helen said.

“He was so kind, especially to older people, he was so kind to everyone, he never rushed them.”

Cyril was faced with the task of asking another nerve-racking question the following year.

“I just said, I think you and I should get married, what do you think?,” he said.

“I had to front up to her dad. ‘I want to marry your daughter, can I have your permission.’”

They married at St Paul’s Cathedral in November 1959.

Cyril said he was up until 2am on the morning of the wedding, finalising the last minute preparations for the big day.

“I don’t remember very much of it, I was so nervou,” he said.

“It was a lovely day,” Mrs Wheeler said.