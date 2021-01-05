Hospital ramps up COVID measures after southern cases

Ipswich Hospital has increased its precautionary measures following a call for people returning from interstate to be tested for COVID-19. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Ipswich Hospital has increased its precautionary measures following a call for people returning from interstate to be tested for COVID-19. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

IPSWICH Hospital has increased staffing and tightened access as part of a series of precautionary measures that has followed the southern cluster.

A West Moreton Health statement on Monday confirmed the Ipswich Hospital’s COVID Clinic had extended its hours as part of the Chief Health Officer’s recommendations concerning people returning from Victoria since December 21.

Hospital authorities confirmed there were no new cases in the region and had not been any cases of community transmission in West Moreton since August last year.

Additional staff were on duty to manage recent demand, but those attending the clinic have been asked to bring water, snacks and a hat and sunscreen in case there is a lengthy wait.

Patients arriving at the Emergency Department and Outpatients Department are also being screened as part of the measures.

For anyone visiting the hospital this week, there will also be important changes to entry points.

“Ipswich Hospital has modified the entry points to ensure patient and staff safety,” the statement said.

“From Tuesday January 5, and for the next few days, only the Chelmsford Ave entrance will be open to the public. Staff are on hand to help visitors check in.”

As of January 2, 106,886 tests have been conducted at public and private testing facilities across the West Moreton Health region, which also includes Esk, Gatton, and Boonah and surrounding communities.

The Ipswich Hospital’s COVID clinic is open seven days a week, but there are a range of other testing places across the region, with further information available on the West Moreton Health website.

Health authorities said people who have returned from a COVID-19 hotspot interstate or Victoria should present to a COVID clinic for testing.

In addition, anyone with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, runny nose, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or fatigue, should also get tested.