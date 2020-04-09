Hospital provides hope for local business

St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital is giving local catering company Figjam a financial shot in the arm to help it stay afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown with an order of 200 lunch meals for staff, to be delivered today.

St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital Chief Executive Officer Claire Thurwood said apart from helping a local business, the initiative was also a way to thank hardworking employees during these challenging times.

“Our hospital is part of a community here in Ipswich and we want to help local businesses survive this difficult time so we can come together again afterwards,” Ms Thurwood said.

“Figjam is a longstanding and well-known catering company in Ipswich and it has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions. We want to support them.”

Ms Thurwood said the hospital had been doing everything it could do support the community and fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Figjam owner Jason Davidson said his business – which celebrated its 25th anniversary last month – went from ‘one hundred to zero’ on the day the 2020 Australian Grand Prix was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“All of our business cancelled in the following week,” Mr Davidson said. “Once there was a ban on groups of 10 people or more, we had a run of phone calls to say events had been called off.”

Mr Davidson said the order of 100 staff meals from St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital was a much-needed financial shot in the arm.

“It will keep us alive for a little while longer,” he said.

Mr Davidson will deliver a mix of gourmet Turkish bread sandwiches and cake slices to the hospital at 11am today (Thursday, April 9).

Ms Thurwood said the initiative was a great example of how the Ipswich community pulled together in tough times.

“These are challenging times for the health care industry and we are really committed to ensuring all of our staff know how much they are appreciated,” she said.

“We have a philosophy of ‘people caring for people’ and we are really proud of our teams who are continuing to personify this as they look after the patients in our hospital.”