Hospital mission costs dearly

David Saywell has lost his licence for three years after being caught driving while disqualified by court order.

David Saywell has lost his licence for three years after being caught driving while disqualified by court order.

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been warned he could face jail if he gets caught breaching a court order again.

Errant driver David Shannon Saywell this week told the court he was responding to a call for help from his friend’s wife, who was suffering cramps on Boxing Day.

What was intended as a good deed led to Saywell being pulled up by the police and fronting court for driving while disqualified.

Saywell, 37, a market worker from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order at Redbank Plains on December 26 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said a police patrol picked up a silver Ford Falcon just before 6pm.

When intercepted Saywell told officers he was a disqualified driver for two years after going before a Richlands court on February 20, 2019.

A check revealed he was also demerit points suspended at the time.

“He says he was on his way to a friend’s house to take his wife to hospital as she suffered stomach cramps,” Sgt Dick said.

“Police spoke to her and she says it was not an emergency.

“His motor vehicle was immediately impounded for 90 days.”

Saywell told the court he was sorry and it had been a stupid thing to do.

“Very stupid as you were already disqualified to February 2021 and you have brought another disqualification,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

“You risk a jail term Mr Saywell. People are sent to jail for such offences.”

Looking at his previous driving offences, Ms Sturgess noted Saywell’s troubles began with a one-month licence disqualification on February 19 last year, but Saywell ran the gauntlet by driving home from the courthouse and was caught out.

“Yes I drove from court,” Saywell said.

Ms Sturgess said that was a stupid thing to have done as he walked out of court with a one month disqualification and immediately turned it into two years.

The court heard he was not quite half-way through his two-year ban when he was pulled up for his latest offence.

Ms Sturgess fined Saywell $1500 and disqualified his licence for three years.

She gave Saywell a strong warning that if he was caught driving again he would be given a jail term.