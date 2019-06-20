Hospital launch new rehab service

A NEW health program remedying the issues that impact every day life, without the need to stay in a hospital long term, has been launched.

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital started its day patient rehabilitation program this week.

Patients are supported by a multidisciplinary team, covering physiotherapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, social work, speech pathology and more.

The new space is shared by the hospital's existing rehabilitation service for more intensive treatment.

Allied health manager Jessica Banks said the large team committed to the program meant a wide range of patients could be accommodated for.

"We can accept referrals from specialists and GPs," she said.

"We've had people with joint replacements and orthopaedic conditions (so far).

"We can see people for reconditioning so that might mean people who have had a medical illness or a fall and need some therapy to get back on their feet and get back to doing normal day-to-day things.

"We do have the capability for neurological conditions so for therapy after a stroke or people with Parkinson's."

Patients will come in once or twice a week for about three hours at a time for between four and six weeks.

"People living at home and struggling to do some of those day-to-day things, if they talk to their GP they can be referred into our service," Ms Banks said.

"They can come in... for a boost or top up to get back to their best function.

"There's lot of people in the community who are well enough to be in their own homes but still meed some rehabilitation to be able to get back to their usual level of function.

"We're excited to run it and patients are giving us great feedback. They're excited they got an opportunity to still get the rehab but not have to stay in hospital to get that. It's more intensive than going to a physio once a week or once a fortnight and they're still in their own home."

Ray Green was having trouble walking after a back operation and said he had seen improvement already after his third visit this week.

Patients are assessed by a rehabilitation consultant prior to commencing the program.

Once accepted, allied health professionals tailor an individualised therapy program to suit their goals.

"My balance is a lot better," he smiled.

"It's going good.