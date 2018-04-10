Hospital joins DV trial

SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department Senior Social Worker Craig Birrell and Emergency Department Staff Specialist Dr Eric Richman, principal investigator in a new trial focusing on domestic and family violence.

SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department Senior Social Worker Craig Birrell and Emergency Department Staff Specialist Dr Eric Richman, principal investigator in a new trial focusing on domestic and family violence.

IPSWICH Hospital has joined a trial to help tackle the growing issue of domestic and family violence.

Domestic violence is on the rise in Ipswich, with figures from Queensland Police showing a year-on-year increase in breaches of domestic violence orders.

During the 2016-2017 year there were 1546 breaches, up from 1312 in the year before.

Now, staff at Ipswich Hospital will review their practices to ensure victims understand hospitals offer a safe environment.

It's part of a trial, led by Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service, which examines screening practices of emergency department patients, how often those found at risk are referred to social workers for help, and the existing barriers to screening.

Eight Queensland hospitals are taking part in the trial which will continue until late in the year. Medical staff are required to report suspected cases of child abuse but there are no similar legal requirements regarding suspected adult victims of abuse.

West Moreton Emergency Department Senior Social Worker Craig Birrell said his team had been collecting data on all referrals to social workers since January 2017.

"At the moment, clinicians don't screen every patient for DFV, only those that raise a red flag, but this trial will be important in understanding how we can better tailor our screening system and support clinicians with the training they need to have those conversations,” Mr Birrell said.

"We can provide very good medical care but if people return to an environment that is unsafe, than that treatment will ultimately prove ineffective. If domestic violence persists we will keep seeing the same people, with the same injuries.”

Mr Birrell said the speed with which emergency departments operated, and limited privacy for clinicians to engage in sensitive conversations could make it difficult for clinicians to effectively screen patients for domestic violence.

"The emergency department is normally the first contact point within the health service that people will encounter,” he said.

Do you need help? Call DV Connect on 1800 811 811.