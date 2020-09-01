Hospital COVID ward set for deep clean after positive case

Queensland Health has confirmed Ipswich Hospital will remain open despite a 37-year-old male nurse being confirmed as one of two positive cases of COVID-19 in Ipswich on Tuesday.

LOCAL NEWS: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

A spokesman from Queensland Health said Ipswich Hospital was in the process of a “deep clean.”

“We have rigorous infection prevention measures in place and all staff and patients are using PPE in line with Chief Health Officer’s direction,” the spokesman said.

“The COVID ward where the staff member worked is being deep cleaned and there is increased environmental cleaning throughout the hospital.

“Extensive contact tracing is being done and anyone deemed a close contact of the nurse will be placed in quarantine and tested.

“We also have strict limits on visitors to the hospital in line with the CHO’s directions, and any approved visitors who enter the hospital are required to wear masks.”

Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows

The 37-year-old male nurse last worked at the hospital on Friday, August 28 and started to experience symptoms during the weekend.

Queensland Health confirmed the nurse had not worked at any of the other fever clinics in the region.

All the new Queensland cases are linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state’s southeast.

As of Monday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.