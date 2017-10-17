NOROVIRUS: Ipswich Hospital latest on outbreak

NASTY BUG: Luke Worth executive director at Ipswich Hospital (left) watches on as staff continue a major cleaning operation following the Norovirus outbreak.

THE MAN leading Ipswich Hospital's fight against a sudden norovirus outbreak only started in his new position a few days before the first signs of the stomach bug emerged.

Executive director Luke Worth said four cases of norovirus had now been confirmed at the hospital, and despite 12 people showing symptoms last week, the situation was now under control.

The last person showing symptoms was identified last Thursday.

With more than 72 hours passing since the last symptomatic patient was identified the hospital can declare the outbreak over.

Despite the interruption caused as entire wards were emptied out and cleaned, Mr Worth said the staff had worked quickly to ensure a quick and effective response.

Ward 7B has been cleared for patients to return - a process that started late last Tuesday and finished Friday night - with ward 7C being cleaned at the moment and ward 6B to go through the same process after that.

The entire job of ridding the hospital of norovirus is expected to last another two weeks.

"I've only been working here 10 days and it has been busy, but it has been great to see that when we've got things we need to deal with things come together," Mr Worth said.

"I have dealt with this type of situation before in other hospitals and it's a case where you'll have someone with symptoms and you'll see if there others. You will get your tests back as quickly as you can."

The hospital's first indication of an outbreak came last Monday. By Tuesday, the call was made to start cleaning the first ward.

Ipswich Hospital called for assistance from rural hospitals, in addition to St Andrew's and Mater Springfield.

"It's a huge exercise in logistics moving patients from one area to another," Mr Worth said.

"I've been very impressed with the staff."

Hospital management also thanked the community for its response to a public appeal to not attend the emergency department unless necessary.

Although not directly affected by the outbreak, the relocation of patients during the cleaning process threatened to cause a backlog in emergency due to a drop in the overall number of available beds.

The people of Ipswich heeded the call, with the hospital reporting a drop in emergency presentations over the past week.

It wasn't the first time Ipswich Hospital was forced to clear out a ward to conduct a massive cleaning mission. A mould outbreak in the hospital's intensive care unit forced six patients to be relocated in March this year.

Mr Worth said Ipswich Hospital last had a norovirus outbreak in the latter part of 2015.

"There is not a hospital out there that doesn't see this type of issue," he said.