Ipswich Hospital cleans up for holidays

THREE out of seven operating theatres at Ipswich Hospital will be shut down for maintenance over the coming weeks.

Executive director Luke Worth said the three-week shut down was timed to coincide with a quieter period for surgical procedures so that scheduled maintenance could be done.

"We will be closing three theatres for preventative maintenance works, including duct cleaning, to ensure high air quality standards at Ipswich Hospital," Mr Worth said.

"This work is part of an existing cleaning schedule that was implemented in March when we did an extensive cleaning and refurbishment of the intensive care unit to eradicate the source of mould that had the potential to put more vulnerable patients at risk.

"The revised cleaning schedule, combined with regular air quality testing, helps us stay one step ahead of necessary maintenance.

"We have timed the theatre closures to minimise the impact on services."

During the maintenance period, starting Friday, the emergency theatre and other theatres will continue to operate as normal.

"Our teams will be working hard to ensure there is minimal disruption to our service and to prioritise cases," Mr Worth said.

The work is the start of an ongoing maintenance program scheduled for the next 12-18 months. Future works will be aligned with other holidays.