Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Ipswich Hospital cleans up for holidays

Ipswich Courthouse and hospital from the sky.
Ipswich Courthouse and hospital from the sky. Emma Clarke

THREE out of seven operating theatres at Ipswich Hospital will be shut down for maintenance over the coming weeks.

Executive director Luke Worth said the three-week shut down was timed to coincide with a quieter period for surgical procedures so that scheduled maintenance could be done.

"We will be closing three theatres for preventative maintenance works, including duct cleaning, to ensure high air quality standards at Ipswich Hospital," Mr Worth said.

"This work is part of an existing cleaning schedule that was implemented in March when we did an extensive cleaning and refurbishment of the intensive care unit to eradicate the source of mould that had the potential to put more vulnerable patients at risk.

"The revised cleaning schedule, combined with regular air quality testing, helps us stay one step ahead of necessary maintenance.

"We have timed the theatre closures to minimise the impact on services."

During the maintenance period, starting Friday, the emergency theatre and other theatres will continue to operate as normal.

"Our teams will be working hard to ensure there is minimal disruption to our service and to prioritise cases," Mr Worth said.

The work is the start of an ongoing maintenance program scheduled for the next 12-18 months. Future works will be aligned with other holidays.

Topics:  ipswich hospital maintenance work shut down

Ipswich Queensland Times
Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Indian food lovers just love Indian Tadka

Twilight market fun this week at Springfield

Orion Springfield Central's first Christmas Twilight Markets will be held this Friday, December 22.

Find your last minute Christmas shopping here

Lost dogs found in massive Ipswich drug bust

These dogs were found on a Churchable property.

Detectives are searching for the owners of two dogs

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

Local Partners