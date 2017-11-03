Hospital celebrates ruby anniversary, nurses recall opening

GLENDA Tow still recalls the excitement of watching Boonah Hospital take shape.

She was a young nurse, just four years into her career, when the hospital officially opened its doors to care for the community on November 3, 1977.

Today she and colleague Maureen Zurvas are proud to represent the hospital as its two longest-serving staff members, having both served at least 40 years.

"We would often come up to the work site after our shift and see what was happening. We were very excited about it,” Mrs Tow said.

"It was a big deal for the community.''

And no wonder - the new hospital promised the kind of modern facilities that staff today take for granted, but were distinctly lacking in its turn-of-the-century predecessor, such as air-conditioning and level flooring so that nurses could take a medication trolley on their rounds without fear its contents would rattle to the ground.

Campaigning for a hospital in Boonah, 1899.

"I feel like I worked longer in the old hospital than in the new hospital but it was only four years, it's just that the day-to-day work was so hard because of the dated facilities.''

The opening of the new Boonah Hospital propelled it into a new era of modern healthcare and today the hospital is critical to West Moreton Hospital and Health Service's role in delivering quality care to the people of Boonah and surrounding districts.

The 22-bed facility, which includes a 24-hour emergency department, boasts a strong rehabilitation program as well as specialist outpatient services, allied health, dental and child health clinics.

Boonah Hospital Director of Nursing Leonie Gavioli said the hospital played a proud part in the make-up of the region.

"Of course the history of the Boonah Health Service did not start with the opening of this hospital 40 years ago.

"The Boonah District Hospital, in its previous incarnation, opened in 1900 and served the healthcare needs of the community up until the new hospital was built to provide a modern site for both community and staff.

"The roll call of doctors and nurses who have worked here at Boonah Hospital shows one thing in particular - loyalty and longevity.

"So many people have dedicated many, many years to serve this community. In healthcare, we care so much about the people that come through the doors.

"We know our patients and they know us.

"We are invested in their health and their happiness and we look forward to serving the people of Boonah for a long time to come.” West Moreton Hospital and Health Service chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman congratulated Boonah Hospital staff, past and present, for their dedication to caring for the community.

"It is so important to us that we deliver healthcare to those who need it, where they need it, and our rural hospitals ensure people are not disadvantaged just because they live outside a major centre,” Dr Freeman said.

"Not only that, but through initiatives like Telehealth, patients are better connected than ever and have access to surgeons and other specialists at Ipswich Hospital without having to leave their community.”

Mrs Tow said the 40th birthday celebrations would be a time to reflect and catch up with old friends.

She said she was most grateful for the opportunities that were afforded by working at a small hospital.

"In a small hospital like this you get to work in a quite a few capacities,” she said.

"It's the rapport you build with people that makes your work meaningful and that goes across the board with operational staff, doctors, your own peers and patients. You look out for each other.”

Boonah Hospital's 40th Ruby Anniversary celebrations will be held at Boonah Hospital, Leonard St, today from 1-3pm.

A bit of history

Boonah's original hospital pre-dated Australia's federation, opening in 1900 when the town's official population was less than 400 people. Back then the hospital accommodated 10 patients but the community quickly outgrew the hospital facilities so the current building was erected.