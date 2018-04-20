Menu
Hospital admits postcode confusion

by Carly Morrissey
20th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

A POSTCODE change for Springfield Rise and Spring Mountain residents has led to people being sent to the wrong hospitals.

Recently the QT learned of a Springfield Rise woman that was sent to Toowoomba and Logan hospitals for a specialist appointment because of her postcode, which has been confirmed by West Moreton Health.

West Moreton Health Executive Director Ipswich Luke Worth said the woman was sent to the wrong hospital because of an "administrative error" to do with her home postcode.

And Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said she recently wrote to the Minister for Health after residents were concerned about the postcode confusion after being sent to Logan Hospital because of the old postcode.

"I have asked the Minister for urgent assistance in sorting this out so patients are able to access their nearest Hospital," she said.

Australia Post changed the postcode of Spring Mountain from 4124 to 4300 last year.

Mr Worth said Springfield was located within the catchment area for West Moreton Health, along with Boonah, Lowood, Esk, Lockyer Valley and Ipswich.

"I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or distress caused to the patient," he said.

The patient's referral was backdated to ensure no additional wait time.

