Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Hospice secures vital cash to expand end-of-life services

Hayden Johnson
by
1st May 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PALLIATIVE care at Ipswich Hospice Care will receive a $1.5million boost if Labor is elected on May 18.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the upgrade would be funded as part of Labor's $2.3billion Medicare Cancer Plan.

"The funding boost will allow Ipswich Hospice Care to extend its palliative care services to the community, including respite care for patients with late stage cancer and their families," he said.

"The redevelopment will expand the current hospice from seven to 10 beds to deal with the predicted increase in population in the Ipswich region and to refurbish the existing inpatient rooms.

"The expanded 10-bed facility will provide a high-quality service to meet the needs of patients in the West Moreton community who have been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

Ipswich Hospice Care chair Mark Waters said the funding would allow the group to keep pace with the growing and ageing city.

"The need for palliative care is going to grow," he said.

blair votes federal election 2019 ipswich hospice ipswich hospice care shayne neumann
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Coles opening doubles size of Karalee centre

    premium_icon Coles opening doubles size of Karalee centre

    News Shoppers can enjoy a market-style experience and watch their food being produced and prepared

    • 1st May 2019 12:00 AM
    Old letters prompt flashback of wartime in Ipswich

    premium_icon Old letters prompt flashback of wartime in Ipswich

    News June recalls the grand celebrations held.

    • 1st May 2019 12:00 AM
    Support network established for expecting mums

    premium_icon Support network established for expecting mums

    News "It can be very stressful”

    • 1st May 2019 12:00 AM
    Hanson weeps over string of betrayals

    Hanson weeps over string of betrayals

    Politics Pauline weeps over string of betrayals plaguing her party