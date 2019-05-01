Hospice secures vital cash to expand end-of-life services

PALLIATIVE care at Ipswich Hospice Care will receive a $1.5million boost if Labor is elected on May 18.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the upgrade would be funded as part of Labor's $2.3billion Medicare Cancer Plan.

"The funding boost will allow Ipswich Hospice Care to extend its palliative care services to the community, including respite care for patients with late stage cancer and their families," he said.

"The redevelopment will expand the current hospice from seven to 10 beds to deal with the predicted increase in population in the Ipswich region and to refurbish the existing inpatient rooms.

"The expanded 10-bed facility will provide a high-quality service to meet the needs of patients in the West Moreton community who have been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

Ipswich Hospice Care chair Mark Waters said the funding would allow the group to keep pace with the growing and ageing city.

"The need for palliative care is going to grow," he said.