Hospice needs $15,000 for cool change for palliative patients

IPSWICH Hospice Care, which provides crucial palliative care services, is hoping to raise $15,000 to replace old airconditioning units.

In year in which its fundraising efforts have been ravaged by COVID-19, Ipswich Hospice is launching its first Christmas appeal.

Chief executive officer and director of nursing Carol Hope said the seven airconditioning units in the seven guest rooms were all 17-years-old and desperately needed replacing.

“We’re trying to create a cool Christmas for our guests,” she said.

LOCAL NEWS: Land with approval for 323-lots sells for $13 million

“We’ve got some amazing engineers that have been keeping them going for a long time but we simply can’t get the parts anymore to fix them.

“With summer just around the corner, it’s really important that we replace those air conditioners as soon as possible.

“All of the airconditioning in hospice needs to be replaced in time but obviously our priority is our guest rooms to make sure our patients and their families are comfortable.”

Mrs Hope said the units were very much on their “last legs” and getting them replaced was a priority.

“I can assure everybody that nobody is without airconditioning at the moment but we’re flying by the seat of our pants here waiting for one to just go,” she said.

“These machines have to work really hard because of the building we’re in … it’s 25-years-old.

“We’re not particularly well insulated. For our patients comfort is really important.”

The pandemic has dealt a big blow to the hospice’s fundraising efforts this year.

“We have been hugely impacted,” she said.

READ MORE: How many food businesses were fined, told to pick up act

“(Fundraising) essentially fell off a cliff earlier in the year because most of our fundraising until now really has been based around events and community engagement.

“When COVID hit, all our events had to be scaled back. We tried to do a few online events which weren’t as popular.

“We’ve had a significant reduction in our fundraising dollars this year.”

You can donate by heading to the hospice website, calling 3812 0063 or dropping in at 37 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights from Monday to Friday.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.