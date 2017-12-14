Plaque honour for Ipswich meatworkers

CHIPPING IN: Peter McMahon (left) and Paul Brew from Ipswich Hospice Care visited JBS at Dinmore to thanks employees for their donations. Union member Keith Haslem (centre) accepted the plaque.

CHIPPING IN: Peter McMahon (left) and Paul Brew from Ipswich Hospice Care visited JBS at Dinmore to thanks employees for their donations. Union member Keith Haslem (centre) accepted the plaque. Rob Williams

IPSWICH meatworkers have shown just how far a dollar can go.

For 23 years, employees at JBS Australia at Dinmore have sacrificed a tiny portion of their regular pay check to donate to Ipswich Hospice Care.

What started out as a 50c contribution by the plant's 500 employees in 1994, evolved into a $1 donation from 1500 employees in the meatworks' current format.

The regular contributions have added up to $80,000 this year alone, and a whopping $1.7 million since 1994.

Ipswich Hospice Care management showed its appreciation to the workers by presenting a plaque yesterday. Ipswich Hospice Care relies heavily on public donations to continue to provide a high quality of care for their palliative care patients.

Hospice general manager Paul Brew said only half of the $2 million annual running costs are covered by the government.

"Donating through a workplace giving program provides an opportunity for employees to receive a tax deduction on the amount pledged as well as make a connection with the community for its employees," Mr Brew said.

For more information phone Paul Brew on 07 3812 0063 or via email paul@ ipswichhospice.org.au.