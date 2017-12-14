Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plaque honour for Ipswich meatworkers

CHIPPING IN: Peter McMahon (left) and Paul Brew from Ipswich Hospice Care visited JBS at Dinmore to thanks employees for their donations. Union member Keith Haslem (centre) accepted the plaque.
CHIPPING IN: Peter McMahon (left) and Paul Brew from Ipswich Hospice Care visited JBS at Dinmore to thanks employees for their donations. Union member Keith Haslem (centre) accepted the plaque. Rob Williams

IPSWICH meatworkers have shown just how far a dollar can go.

For 23 years, employees at JBS Australia at Dinmore have sacrificed a tiny portion of their regular pay check to donate to Ipswich Hospice Care.

What started out as a 50c contribution by the plant's 500 employees in 1994, evolved into a $1 donation from 1500 employees in the meatworks' current format.

The regular contributions have added up to $80,000 this year alone, and a whopping $1.7 million since 1994.

Ipswich Hospice Care management showed its appreciation to the workers by presenting a plaque yesterday. Ipswich Hospice Care relies heavily on public donations to continue to provide a high quality of care for their palliative care patients.

Hospice general manager Paul Brew said only half of the $2 million annual running costs are covered by the government.

"Donating through a workplace giving program provides an opportunity for employees to receive a tax deduction on the amount pledged as well as make a connection with the community for its employees," Mr Brew said.

For more information phone Paul Brew on 07 3812 0063 or via email paul@ ipswichhospice.org.au.

Topics:  donations ipswich hospice care meatworkers palliative care

Ipswich Queensland Times
Christmas lights tours ending

Christmas lights tours ending

Today is the last day to view some of the best displays from the 2017 competition.

Projection show rivals traditional Christmas lights

Springfield Lakes resident Rory Lea shows his Christmas projection light show every night for the community to enjoy.

Light technician turns house into live light show for all

Woman burned in house fire

Fire Truck, QFES, Emergency Ssrvices Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Patient taken to hospital following kitchen fire

MAP: 72 Ipswich Christmas lights destinations for 2017

The Chronicle Christmas Lights Competition Roderick Drive entry of the Williamson family, Monday, December 11, 2017.

There are 72 places to visit this year

Local Partners