Plaque honour for Ipswich meatworkers

IPSWICH meatworkers have shown just how far a dollar can go.
For 23 years, employees at JBS Australia at Dinmore have sacrificed a tiny portion of their regular pay check to donate to Ipswich Hospice Care.
What started out as a 50c contribution by the plant's 500 employees in 1994, evolved into a $1 donation from 1500 employees in the meatworks' current format.
The regular contributions have added up to $80,000 this year alone, and a whopping $1.7 million since 1994.
Ipswich Hospice Care management showed its appreciation to the workers by presenting a plaque yesterday. Ipswich Hospice Care relies heavily on public donations to continue to provide a high quality of care for their palliative care patients.
Hospice general manager Paul Brew said only half of the $2 million annual running costs are covered by the government.
"Donating through a workplace giving program provides an opportunity for employees to receive a tax deduction on the amount pledged as well as make a connection with the community for its employees," Mr Brew said.
