Hospice GM asks you to have your say about palliative care

SHARE YOUR OPINIONS: Ipswich Hospice acting general manager Rosemary Laidlaw is encouraging the community to have their say about the palliative care industry. She is pictured with Michael Kenny from the Harrisville Lions.

I ENCOURAGE our compassionate community and committed health professionals who have supported the Ipswich Hospice Care facility since 1994 to be part of the current Queensland Health Palliative Care Review that is being conducted.

Our voices and views are essential to ensure Ipswich as part of West Moreton retains the Palliative Care Services, including Ipswich Hospice into the future.

Ipswich Hospice Care services certainly support all aspects of end-of-life Palliative Care and we are proud to lead such an important healthcare facility and provide excellence in end-of-life care.

Every day we receive from our community compliments in the care being delivered, and families even while experiencing the grief of loss, want us to know how important we are to them.

Being part of this review process will ensure both our funding and facility is sustained into the future and we need this support.

With the expected significant population growth in Ipswich and West Moreton in general over the next five to 10 years, our care and our facility will need to grow to meet both the demand and the expectations of the community.

The review is encouraging consumers to provide comment on how well current palliative care services are meeting demand and where you would have preference for care.

Secondly, what changes you may believe are necessary to improve the experiences of patients, carers and families and finally as to whether you believe our local area is meeting the demand and if there are different services required for the future.

Life and living well to the end is often a difficult conversation and one that is often difficult not only for ourselves to accept that death comes to us all but also for our friends and families.

Sudden change to our health brings alteration to our lives and importantly we need to know we here in Ipswich and West Moreton have choices and health care services that will be available to meet our expectation as we walk through the remainder of time.

Every one of us needs to know we have choices at end of life either to die peacefully at home or have an open door to Ipswich Hospice for end of life care supported by professionals in a family environment.

Shaping the future of palliative care

QUEENSLANDERS are being encouraged to have their say on the future of palliative care services, with state-wide consultation on the Queensland Health Palliative Care Services Review starting soon.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the review would help to ensure Queenslanders received the most compassionate care at the end of life.

"Queensland's growing and ageing population, combined with an increasing rate of chronic and life-limiting illnesses, continues to increase demand for palliative care services,” Dr Miles said.

"We want to ensure these services are properly funded and are capable of meeting the needs and preferences of the population into the future.

"We want to get this right - which is why we are asking all Queenslanders to share their views, so we can gain a better understanding of the suitability and accessibility of existing services, and preferred service models and arrangements.”

Dr Miles said the paper would help inform Queensland Health's overall review into palliative care services.

"I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this review and how we can best tackle policy and service delivery barriers in the future,” the minister said.

The consultation paper is available at www.getinvolved.qld. gov.au. Public submissions are open until Friday, August 24.