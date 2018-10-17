Hospice Garden Party auction is a stroke of genius

SPRUCE up your home with some new furniture while also helping a worthy cause at the upcoming Ipswich Hospice Garden Party.

The not-for-profit organisation, which provides end of life care to terminally ill people, will be auctioning off a number of furniture items which have been hand-painted in a signature colour which has been created purely for Hospice.

Upcycled Treasure owner Sam Vine said six artists had been working on the pieces, such as this bookshelf, to ensure they were ready in time for the charity fundraiser.

"Six ladies have come on board to paint two pieces each that have been kindly donated to go to auction," she said.

"All the pieces, such as chairs and tables, have been donated by the community."

The idea for the auction came from Mrs Vine, and she approached Hospice weeks ago to ask if they would be keen.

"It was just something I thought of. I have been involved with a few charity things in the past 12 months, predominantly dealing with breast cancer, and I thought we could paint furniture purple, the same colour as Ipswich Hospice," she said.

Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice said they were excited about the fundraiser as they have not done anything like this before.

"It's the first time we have had any kind of event like this in the rose garden," she said.

"Tickets are $35 each which includes a drink on arrival and canapes. We will also have a cash bar available.

"There will also be acoustic music on the night as well as the auction and raffles."

The Ipswich Hospice Garden Party will be held on Saturday, November 10 from 4pm.

To purchase tickets, log onto the website at www. ipswichhospice.org.au.