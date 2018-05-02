Horses and humans hit racetrack

IPSWICH Hospital Foundation and Ipswich Hospice are presenting the Health Race Day on Saturday to raise funds for West Moreton Health.

Health Race Day also features the annual One Mile Gift foot race - a punishing test of endurance.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip Bell said it was the first time IHF and Ipswich Hospice Care had partnered to present the Health Race Day.

"The One Mile Gift is a show of great athleticism where competitors run a sprint race over 1600m at handicapped intervals to vie for a cash prize."

Ipswich Hospice event coordinator Kerryn Costello said she was pleased to see a partnership between Ipswich Hospice and Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

The event is at Ipswich Turf Club from 12-5pm this Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased via ihfoundation.org.au