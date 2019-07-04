Horse riders to contest champion of champion series

FILLING the centre ring for the duration of the event, the Laidley Show's horse section will bring old favourites to the showgrounds as well as introduce a new series, which endeavours to find the best of the best.

Chief horse steward and Show president Craig Wass said the T1Y champion of champions hack series would be judged over a number of shows.

"Each winner will go to the final at the Gatton Show so our show will be the last chance for competitors to win a ticket to go there,” Mr Wass said.

New to 12 shows and getting started this year, the section is open to all hacks and show hunters.

"To win this, they'll compete in their classes to be champion and from that they'll go to supreme champion,” he said.

"Then they bring all the champions together and one horse is picked out as the supreme of the show.”

Seven rings will operate on Saturday, featuring different breeds of horses from miniature ponies up to heavy horses.

"Sunday we'll have all our show jumping with an official ring and an unofficial ring,” he said.