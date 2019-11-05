IN PHOTOS: Crane helps save weary horse from deadly mud hole

Members of the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association rescued a horse stuck in mud at Myocum.

WHILE many were enjoying a day at the races, a group of North Coast volunteers faced a very different equine experience today.

Brunswick Valley's branch of the Volunteer Rescue Association was called to a Bayfigs Place, Myocum property shortly before 10.30am.

Deputy captain Saxon Ryan said they remained there for several hours in an effort to free a horse from deep mud at a dam on the property.

Mr Ryan said the horse, named Dizzy, had walked onto the edge of the dam an quickly became entrenched in belly-deep mud.

"As soon as he stepped into the water I think he was waist deep into the mud," he said.

"(He had) sunk right down to his belly."

Seven VRA volunteers worked for some time to dig around the horse to free him.

The weary horse was ultimately lifted with the help of Byron Bay Cranes, called in by the owner.

"The poor guy was so exhausted," Mr Ryan said.

Mr Ryan said other horses on the property showed signs of distress about Dizzy's situation, but appeared to "lift his spirits".

He said Dizzy managed to come out of the ordeal unscathed.

"The horse is out and having a wash and getting his rug on," he said.

It's understood a Rural Fire Service volunteer also attended the scene.