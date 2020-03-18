Horse hit by vehicle in late night crash

A vehicle has collided with a horse on the loose in Plainland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 9.09pm on Laidley Plainland Rd, where the vehicle was located but the horse was not able to be found.

It is believed the horse had escaped from a property and had only sustained a scratch on the face during the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said three occupants of the vehicle were assessed at the scene but no one required transport to hospital.