Horse float with eight animals inside catches fire

Tara Miko
by
17th Feb 2019 3:24 PM

UPDATE: Six horses are believed to have escaped a truck which caught alight south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Leyburn Cunningham Rd at Pratten.

Initial reports received about 3.20pm suggested the truck caught fire on Toowoomba Karara Rd.

Updated information puts the incident near the intersection of Leyburn Cunningham Rd and Ryeford Pratten Rd north of Pratten.

EARLIER: A horse float with eight horses inside has caught fire on a semi-rural road south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Toowoomba Karara Rd south of Leyburn.

Initial reports are that eight horses are in the float which has caught alight about 3.20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to the scene.

horses leyburn queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba karara road
Toowoomba Chronicle

