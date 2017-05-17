Horse, cattle, and lots of fun at Marburg Show

The Marburg Show. Des Schmidt of Haigslea and Les Retschlag of Ipswich.

THREATENING clouds and showers could not dampen spirits at the Marburg Show, as the Ipswich-West Moreton show circuit burst to life last week.

With a near-record attendance, Rob Krause, president of the Marburg Show Society, said the wet weather may have contributed to the weekend's success.

"With people looking for cover when it rained, we had much higher attendance in the exhibition pavilions, so it probably helped us showcase the many great things that come out of Marburg," Mr Krause said.

"Our agricultural exhibits were tremendous, we had everything from sheep and cattle to honey and produce, plus lots more."

Among the many new exhibits and events, Mr Krause said the Community Challenge attracted plenty of attention, despite being run in between rain showers.

"We had nine community groups, including the eventual winner the Marburg State School, the fishing club, SES, Rural Fire Brigade and of course the Show Society, all in the running for cash prizes, with every group receiving at least $50 for taking part."

With a mix of fun events and traditional farming-related activities, Mr Krause said the challenge provided plenty of entertainment.

"They had to do a sack race, crawl under a tarp, stack hay bales, and then after all that, eat a dry Weet Bix, it was great fun."

John Harris, show patron, said the community support was fantastic, and was a great way to maintain the area's rural and farming traditions.