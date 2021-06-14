Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The horse was struck by a car, then a truck. Picture: Generic image
The horse was struck by a car, then a truck. Picture: Generic image
News

Horse bolt through Sydney ends in tragedy

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM

A horse has died after it was struck by multiple vehicles southwest of Sydney.

Police said a 35-year-old man was injured after the horse he was riding collided with a car on Stacey Street in Bankstown about 2.40pm on Monday.

“(The rider) was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition,” police said in a statement.

It is believed the horse ran off after the first collision, police told NCA NewsWire.

A short time later, police were called to Canterbury Road – about 5km away – after reports that a horse had been hit by a truck.

The horse was critically injured and was humanely euthanised.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Originally published as Horse bolt through Sydney ends in tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Premium Content Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Sport The highly regarded wing attack/centre is also making steady progress in Aussie rules. She’s looking to play for the Brisbane Lions or Gold Coast Suns.

        Ipswich waste company taking government to court

        Premium Content Ipswich waste company taking government to court

        Environment The company was ordered to stop accepting liquid waste at its Ipswich facility...

        New 5G phone tower planned to improve network

        Premium Content New 5G phone tower planned to improve network

        Council News The telco is looking to improve its network across Ipswich with several...

        Pork for lunch and a ‘dog c**t’ spray: Inside $53k jail riot

        Premium Content Pork for lunch and a ‘dog c**t’ spray: Inside $53k jail riot

        Crime Prisoners cause $53k worth of damage to Borallon Correctional Centre