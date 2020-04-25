Menu
Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

by Sarah McPhee
25th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

 

Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News
News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come

