Horror rollover leaves Biloela man in serious condition

Truck roll over between Banana and Biloela yesterday afternoon

A 58-year old Biloela man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a truck rollover which closed a Central Queensland highway for almost 11 hours.

Police have put out calls for witnesses of the Dawson Highway crash between Banana and Biloela yesterday afternoon.

Queensland police said the damage was extensive.

A 58-year-old man from the Biloela area, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was flown to the Rockhampton Base hospital in a serious condition.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper was sent from Rockhampton where they found the truck had left the road then rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its wheels across both lanes.

Upon arrival, the flight medical crew team stabilised the man. He was then transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

The driver sustained internal injuries and possible multiple fractures.

Tools and parts of the truck were scattered over a large area of the road causing a lengthy clean-up process and closing that part of the Dawson Highway until about 2am this morning.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for witnesses who were travelling along that section of the Dawson Highway between 3pm and 3.30pm, or anyone who may have dashcam vision to please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000798801 within the online suspicious activity form.