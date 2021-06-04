Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland.
A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland.
News

Horror photo at popular beach

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jun 2021 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM

A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland.

Local fisherman David Devine spotted the rare sight at Fernborough Beach in Yeppoon on Thursday morning.

A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland. Picture: 7 NEWS
A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland. Picture: 7 NEWS

He estimated the reptile was about four metres long.

“I just finished casting my line in when I noticed a log out in the ocean,” he told 7 NEWS.

“I thought, ‘that’s strange’. I had a closer look and I actually saw it was a croc.

“Just to see a croc out in the wild was amazing. First time I’ve ever seen one out here.”

David Devine estimated the reptile was about four metres long. Picture: 7 NEWS
David Devine estimated the reptile was about four metres long. Picture: 7 NEWS

Mr Devine said he watched the croc as it drifted in the water just metres from the shoreline for about five minutes.

There were no croc warnings at the beach, but local authorities have since installed temporary signs to warn beachgoers.

Locals are being urged to monitor the situation by downloading the QWildlife app.

Originally published as Horror photo at popular beach

Just In

    Man hit by bus in Sydney

    Man hit by bus in Sydney
    • 4th Jun 2021 3:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional hospital’s $1.2 million emergency overhaul

        Premium Content Regional hospital’s $1.2 million emergency overhaul

        Health The emergency department of Gatton Hospital was out of action for three months while works were undertaken to improve efficiency.

        Low and slow: Ipswich drooling over new BBQ venue

        Premium Content Low and slow: Ipswich drooling over new BBQ venue

        Business Mouth watering new additions have been added to the menu as a popular Ipswich...

        Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

        Premium Content Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

        Business The site, located near Costco in a growing business hub, has sat unused since 2019.

        Job snobs: One-in-four dole bludgers reported from Qld

        Premium Content Job snobs: One-in-four dole bludgers reported from Qld

        News Employers being “mucked around” should call the line