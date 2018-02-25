Horror knife attack on bus driver

A Darwin bus driver was injured in an attack by a passenger carrying a knife on Thursday night

A BRAZEN knife attack on a Darwin bus driver has enraged transport workers and sparked calls for a safety crackdown.

Shocking images obtained by NT News show the moment a bus driver used his hand to shield himself from a knife-wielding passenger on Thursday night.

The unprovoked incident occurred about 8.50pm on Applegum Dr at Karama.

As of last night, the alleged culprit remained at large.

Buslink managing director David Hannon said the driver, who received a cut to his hand, could have sustained more serious injuries.

"The bus was fitted with a driver protection system that assisted in reducing the risk of more serious injury to the driver," he said.

"We have a serious social issue on our hands when a driver of a public bus is attacked for preforming their daily duties.

"Anti-social behaviour in Darwin needs be addressed before someone is seriously injured or killed as a result of another unprovoked attack. More resources are needed to help combat the increasing issues of anti-social behaviour, along with tougher penalties and a lower tolerance for those caught attacking drivers."

Mr Hannon said the driver, who was treated at the scene by police and paramedics, remained in "good spirits" and would be returning to work "as soon as possible".

But Transport Workers Union SA/NT secretary Ian Smith slammed the "protection system", saying the passenger should not have been able to make any contact with the driver.

Mr Smith said cages that completely blocked the driver from all bus passengers were a must. "Obviously the protection on there was insufficient," he said. "They need to immediately fit all buses with proper security devices to make drivers safe. "This bloke could have been killed. Our members are telling us enough is enough."

Police described the alleged offender as an Aboriginal man in his 20s of a "skinny build and medium height".

"He was wearing a red basketball singlet, possibly with Chicago Bulls branding," a spokeswoman said.

Call police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.