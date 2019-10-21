Menu
News

Horror fall after man locked out of unit

by Sarah McPhee
21st Oct 2019 1:34 PM

A man is fighting for life after falling from a third-floor balcony while trying to enter his Adelaide apartment, leaving a pool of blood behind.

SA police and paramedics were called to Hocking Place near Whitmore Square in the CBD about 5.15am today after a man was found unconscious on the ground.

The 29-year-old man was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries, police said in a statement.

"Police investigating the incident believe that the man fell from a third floor balcony trying to enter his apartment."

Blood on the ground at the four-storey building. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
Blood on the ground at the four-storey building. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

A police spokeswoman told news.com.au it appeared to be a case of "misadventure".

The man is in a life-threatening condition, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

The Advertiser reported the 29-year-old was locked out of his apartment and had used a cable or rope in an attempt to access it before it snapped and he fell about 10 metres to the ground.

Police responded to two falls at the apartment block on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
Police responded to two falls at the apartment block on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

Blood can be seen on the ground in photographs taken at the foot of the apartment block.

A second man was also treated by paramedics for minor injuries after falling inside the apartment stairwell, police said.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 29-year-old man was reportedly trying to get into his third-floor home. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
The 29-year-old man was reportedly trying to get into his third-floor home. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

 

The 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
The 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

