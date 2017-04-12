'Horror': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

A WOMAN has told of the horrifying moment she watched a dog being dragged behind a car along an Ipswich street.

The Augustine Heights resident, who asked not to be named, said the large dog was dragged for 2km while she was following it today, just after noon.

The car was heading towards Ipswich along Blackstone Rd, between Queens St and Cothill Rd.

The woman said another driver, who had also seen the dog, had been flashing his car's head lights and tooting his horn to signal the driver of the small green car, dragging the dog, to pull over.

The dog, which appeared to be attached to the sedan via a leash tied to the tow bar, managed to get free and ran down a side street, despite its injuries.

The woman followed the injured dog and quickly took it to the closest vet at Silkstone.

"My car is covered in blood now," she said.

"I want to kill the bastard. This poor innocent dog..

"I don't care if they knew (the dog was being dragged) or not. If someone is behind you flashing lights and tooting horn wouldn't you pull over?"

This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)

The dog was treated at Greencross Vets Silkstone but has now been transferred to the RSPCA at Wacol.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said the dog was badly cut up but should pull through.

"He's an older dog and appears to be a bull arab cross," Mr Beatty said.

"Other than his injuries, he appears to be in good condition."

Mr Beatty said the incident would be investigated.

Did you witness anything? Call 1300 ANIMAL to report it to the RSPCA